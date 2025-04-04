Zeenat Aman reveals she had a blast shooting Samunder Mein Naha Ke with Amitabh Bachchan

Who among us has not heard the Samunder Mein Naha Ke track from Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman starrer Pukar. Sharing the sizzling number on her official IG, Zeenat Aman talked about her experience of working in the movie.

Hinting at the rising temperature, the veteran actress wrote, "Uff.. I’ll be candid. This is a bit of a gratuitous post brought on by the summer. It’s just so damn hot! The weather I mean. Though I won’t be too coy to say that Mr.Bachchan and I romancing to those salty lyrics are quite sizzling too."

Revealing how Samunder Mein Naha Ke was shot, she added, "Director-producer Ramesh Behl’s Pukar was a blast to shoot. Its anti-colonial underpinning, excellent cast and catchy songs were what drew me to the script. Now Goa in the early 80s was quiet, idyllic and unpeopled. So Samundar Mein Naha Ke was shot on an empty beach and it was an easy-breezy affair. For me at least! I didn’t have any lip-syncing to do, nor much choreography to learn. The brief was as basic as they come - look pretty! So there I was in a titillating white outfit, with a bit of midriff on display, rolling around in the surf, while Mr. Bachchan pranced around me like an ardent bird-of-paradise."