Hrithik Roshan expresses desire to collaborate with Christopher Nolan

Hrithik acknowledged that working with Christopher Nolan is now a top career goal. Replying to a question about directors he'd like to work with he said, as per the source, "Rakesh Roshan - that dream happened right in the beginning,' further adding, "Now, I'd actually like to work with Christopher Nolan. He is one of my favourite directors." The Atlanta audience enthusiastically applauded this revelation.

Hrithik Roshan, known for his global popularity through films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dhoom 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and War, embarked on this US tour after nearly two decades, drawing a crowd of approximately 5000 in Atlanta, as reported by the media source. The Netflix documentary The Roshans is one example of his family's recent success.

Looking ahead, Hrithik Roshan is set to star in Yash Raj Film's War 2 alongside NTR Jr and Kiara Advani, slated for an August 14th, 2025 release. It was also recently announced that he will be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4, as officially announced by his father Rakesh Roshan