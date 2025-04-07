John Lithgow wins Olivier Award for portraying Roald Dahl’s dark side

The 2024 Olivier Awards, held at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, celebrated the best in British theatre with a night full of surprises, emotion and standout performances. Among the evening’s biggest winners was American actor John Lithgow, who took home the award for Best Actor for his nuanced portrayal of Roald Dahl in Giant—a powerful play that confronts the darker, often controversial, aspects of the celebrated children's author’s life.

Lithgow, known for his work in The Crown and Third Rock from the Sun, delivered a stirring performance in Giant, directed by Mark Rosenblatt. The play goes beyond Dahl’s literary fame and confronts his antisemitic views, making it a bold and thought-provoking addition to the West End this season. Lithgow, now 79, was visibly emotional as he accepted the award.

“I think I’m going to faint,” he admitted, before reassuring the audience, “The special relationship between the US and the UK is still intact.” Acknowledging the complexity of being an American actor on a British stage in current times, his heartfelt acceptance speech was one of the evening’s most talked-about moments.

Giant also won Best New Play, with Elliot Levey receiving the Best Supporting Actor in a Play award for his role in the production.

The stage adaptation of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short story, was awarded Best New Musical. Actor John Dagleish earned Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Benjamin, a man who ages in reverse. The musical has proven to be both a critical and audience favourite, captivating theatre-goers with its innovative storytelling and emotional depth.

With three Olivier wins, including nods for direction and design, Benjamin Button continues to build momentum as it becomes one of the West End’s must-see productions.

The Best Actress award went to Lesley Manville for her gripping performance as Jocasta in Oedipus, a modern reimagining of the Greek tragedy directed by Robert Icke. The play, which is slated to debut on Broadway later this year, also took home the award for Best Revival of a Play.

Meanwhile, theatre veteran Imelda Staunton secured her fifth Olivier Award, winning Best Actress in a Musical for her vibrant turn in Hello, Dolly!.

A standout outdoor production of Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre won Best Musical Revival, while breakout performances were recognised with Maimuna Memon winning Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her role in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.

Layton Williams picked up Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for the flamboyant and crowd-pleasing Titanique, a cheeky tribute to Celine Dion.

Among the most notable wins was Romola Garai, who was awarded Best Supporting Actress in a Play for The Years, adapted from Annie Ernaux’s autobiographical novel. The production’s director, Eline Arbo, won Best Director, highlighting the strength of international storytelling in British theatre.

The ceremony, hosted by Billy Porter and Beverley Knight, welcomed stars like Adrien Brody and Cate Blanchett, who were spotted in the audience. Brody was nominated for his role in The Fear of 13, while Blanchett recently performed in The Seagull.

The Olivier Awards 2024 celebrated not just individual excellence, but also theatre’s continued commitment to pushing boundaries, revisiting classics with fresh eyes, and giving a platform to challenging, emotional narratives. From the introspective lens on Roald Dahl in Giant to the reimagining of Fitzgerald’s Benjamin Button, the night was a testament to the bold direction British theatre is heading in.

Whether you're a seasoned theatregoer or new to the West End scene, this year's winners offer something truly compelling—and, in many cases, conversation-starting.