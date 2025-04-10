Tabu joins Puri Jagannadh’s next film alongside Vijay Sethupathi

Acclaimed actor Tabu has been confirmed as part of the cast for filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming project, which features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The announcement was made on Wednesday, formally introducing Tabu’s involvement in the yet-untitled pan-Indian production.

Known for her discerning choice of roles, Tabu is said to have been drawn to the script’s narrative depth and her character’s significance within it. While specific details about her role remain under wraps, sources indicate it will be central to the unfolding storyline.

Vijay Sethupathi, often referred to by fans as Makkal Selvan, leads the film. The actor had a prolific year in 2024, beginning with Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Katrina Kaif. He followed it with Maharaja, his 50th film, helmed by Nithilan Saminathan and featuring Anurag Kashyap, which enjoyed commercial success. His most recent release, Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran, concluded his line-up for the year.

What is the movie about?

The film, which was officially announced during the Ugadi festival, is expected to be an intense drama. Puri Jagannadh has penned the script, and according to the team, each character has been carefully developed to contribute meaningfully to the broader narrative.

The new film is set to begin production in June and will be released in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner Puri Connects, additional details regarding the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.