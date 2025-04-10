Who is Akshay Kumar's niece, Simar Bhatia? Things you may need to know

Simar Bhatia's name has been gaining momentum in the media and film industry for a while. The general public is recognising her as Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's niece, who is all set to foray into the space of films soon. Having credible exposure in education and an interest in stepping into the creative domain, Simar Bhatia seems to make a promising talent to watch in the coming years.

Who is Simar Bhatia?

Simar is gearing up for her Bollywood debut Ikkis, wherein she will be seen paired up alongside Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, this debut justifies 'promising' for Simar Bhatia, as her acting skills will flourish under the guidance of a visionary director. ​For her debut, Simar Bhatia has made an unconventional and bold choice by headlining a real-life story about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

In fact, Akshay Kumar has also expressed pride, support and excitement for Simar's entry in Bollywood. Earlier, he had penned a heartwarming message for Simar Bhatia by reminiscing about his initial days in films, and expressing confidence in Simar's capabilities.

Ahead of her debut, Simar Bhatia has started making public appearances by gracing red-carpet events and media functions. Earlier, she had made a glamorous event appearance with Akshay Kumar and was all over the headlines for the right reasons. Recently, she graced a renowned film production house's 20th anniversary celebration and shared a frame with her co-star, Agastya Nanda. Her appearance with Agastya grabbed eyeballs, leaving netizens rooting for the fresh on-screen pair. Simar's poised presence at events has started to garner attention, signalling a formation of a loyal fanbase.

Keen on making her Bollywood debut, Simar is prepared to give wings to her acting career in Bollywood and shape the shifting dynamics of modern Indian cinema with a fresh perspective.