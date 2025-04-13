Aamir Khan makes first public appearance with girlfriend Gauri Spratt in China

Aamir Khan made heads turn this weekend as he stepped out in public with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, for the first time at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China. Aamir arrived hand-in-hand with Gauri, marking the couple’s debut on an international platform. This comes just weeks after Aamir introduced Gauri to the Indian media during his 60th birthday bash in Mumbai.
At the festival, Aamir and Gauri exuded grace in coordinated traditional Indian outfits. Aamir wore a black kurta-pyjama ensemble, paired with a golden-embroidered shawl, while Gauri dazzled in a floral white sari. The two posed for photos together and were accompanied by Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li, with whom they also shared few light-hearted moments, including making heart shapes for the cameras—immediately winning hearts online.
The couple’s camaraderie and chemistry were evident throughout the evening. A viral video from the event shows Aamir gently reaching for Gauri’s hand before the couple smiled for the paparazzi. Aamir also introduced her warmly to other attendees, showcasing their growing closeness. Aamir, Gauri, Shen, and Ma also shared laughter and light-hearted interactions at the event's closing forum themed Laughter is the Best Medicine.
Aamir Khan recently spoke about his romance with Gauri Spratt, revealing that the two were acquaintances for 25 years but reconnected only a year and a half ago. “It all happened organically,” he shared. Gauri, a resident of Bengaluru and mother to a six-year-old son, now works at Aamir's production company.