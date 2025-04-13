Sonu Kakkar shocks fans by cutting ties with siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar, deletes post later

In a shocking and emotional revelation, playback singer Sonu Kakkar revealed on Saturday night that she is parting ways with her younger siblings, musicians Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The singer made the revelation on social media platforms X and Instagram before deleting it after a few minutes—leaving fans shocked and confused.
Sonu Kakkar's emotional outburst shocks fans on all platforms
“Deeply pained to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two wonderful Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar,” Sonu posted. “My choice is made out of very deep emotional hurt, and I am truly saddened today,” she went on, posting a folded hands emoji. While she did not give a reason for her decision, her post triggered a deluge of responses on X, Instagram, and Reddit.
The announcement came just days after Sonu’s noticeable absence from Tony Kakkar’s birthday celebration on April 9, which had already sparked speculation among fans.
Neither Tony Kakkar nor Neha has commented yet, adding to the intrigue. Some fans speculated it was a publicity stunt or part of a promotional campaign, while others compared it to the recent public rift between music composer Amaal Malik and his brother Armaan Malik.
“First Amaal Malik, then Sonu Kakkar? Is this a new trend?” one of them posted. Others were let down, confused, and shocked.
From chart-toppers to tears: A glimpse of Sonu's career
Sonu Kakkar, who made her debut with Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo back in 2003, has been the creator of some of Bollywood's best songs, like London Thumakda and Yeh Kasoor. She has also collaborated with both Neha and Tony Kakkar in the past, making the rift even more surprising.
While the fans wait for further explanation, the removed posting still leaves more questions than answers.