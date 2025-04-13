Sonu Kakkar shocks fans by cutting ties with siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar, deletes post later

“Deeply pained to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two wonderful Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar,” Sonu posted. “My choice is made out of very deep emotional hurt, and I am truly saddened today,” she went on, posting a folded hands emoji. While she did not give a reason for her decision, her post triggered a deluge of responses on X, Instagram, and Reddit.

The announcement came just days after Sonu’s noticeable absence from Tony Kakkar’s birthday celebration on April 9, which had already sparked speculation among fans.