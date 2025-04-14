Katy Perry shares a glimpse into the Blue Origin spaceflight flying all-women crew today

"The Taking Up Space Crew launches tomorrow morning at 7am CT and I am SO honored to be alongside 5 other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all female flight space crew!" she added in the caption.

Accompanying Katy on this landmark space expedition are Aisha Bowe, a former NASA engineer and current head of STEMBoard, who will be conducting important experiments in plant science and human physiology. Amanda Nguyen, a space life science expert, will make history as the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman to travel to space. Esteemed journalists Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez, along with film producer and humanitarian Kerianne Flynn, complete this remarkable team.

Reacting to this huge feat, actor Josh Brolin replied in the captions, "Gnarly. We'll be thinking, praying for, and cheering your on." Singer-songwriter Ferras, who has written some songs for Katy Perry also commented on the post "So proud of you! So happy for you! Such a beautiful historical moment!!!!!! Sending you so much love as you blast off!" he wrote.

Blue Origin highlights the historical importance of this mission, pointing out that it is the first all-female space crew since Valentina Tereshkova's historic solo flight in 1963. This flight is Blue Origin's second human mission of the year, taking their total number of space travelers to almost sixty. Watch for more on this amazing space journey!