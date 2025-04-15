Katy Perry goes to space with an all-female Blue Origin crew; sings while floating in zero gravity

Gayle King recalled everyone asking Perry to sing one of her own songs but the singer responded saying that this journey was “not about her”. She then proceeded to sing ‘What a Wonderful World’. The singer said that she chose that song because it was about “a collective energy, it’s about us, it’s about making space for future women.”

In addition to its historic and scientific significance, the flight also made a statement in the world of fashion. The crew wore custom-designed Monse Blue Origin spacesuits, created by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, co-founder of Monse and also creative directors at Oscar de la Renta. The tailored suits blended functionality and elegance, underscoring the mission’s celebration of women’s achievements across multiple dimensions.