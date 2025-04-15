Katy Perry goes to space with an all-female Blue Origin crew; sings while floating in zero gravity

Global pop sensation Katy Perry participated in a historic suborbital mission aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-31, joining an all-female crew for an 11-minute flight. The crew featuring Katy Perry lifted off from West Texas at 9:31 a.m. The mission was operated by Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company; the rocket successfully returned to Earth on Monday, marking the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years.
The distinguished crew included journalist Lauren Sánchez, CBS anchor Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, and producer Kerianne Flynn. Among the memorable moments from the flight was Perry’s impromptu rendition of ‘What a Wonderful World’ as recalled by Gayle King in an interview.
Gayle King recalled everyone asking Perry to sing one of her own songs but the singer responded saying that this journey was “not about her”. She then proceeded to sing ‘What a Wonderful World’. The singer said that she chose that song because it was about “a collective energy, it’s about us, it’s about making space for future women.”
In addition to its historic and scientific significance, the flight also made a statement in the world of fashion. The crew wore custom-designed Monse Blue Origin spacesuits, created by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, co-founder of Monse and also creative directors at Oscar de la Renta. The tailored suits blended functionality and elegance, underscoring the mission’s celebration of women’s achievements across multiple dimensions.
Perry’s participation brought widespread public attention to the growing presence of women in space and STEM-related fields. Her involvement served as both a symbolic and practical gesture, amplyfying the mission’s reach and reinforcing the importantance of inclusivity and represenation in aerospace exploration.