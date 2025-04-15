Madhavan marks 25 years in cinema with heartfelt gratitude and a spiritual pilgrimage

Madhavan, one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema, marked a monumental milestone on Monday — completing 25 years in the industry.
To celebrate this special occasion, the actor chose a soulful and humble way to reflect on his journey, visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Accompanied by his Kesari Chapter 2 co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday, the trio sought blessings ahead of the much-anticipated film's release on April 18.
Madhavan shared a heartfelt photo on Instagram, capturing the moment of offering prayers alongside Akshay and Ananya. In the caption, he expressed his deep gratitude and reflected on his remarkable career.
He wrote, “25 glorious, wonderful, rewarding, and blessed years as a film actor… Journeys beyond my wildest dreams, with ecstasy and agony as constant companions, yet with all the love earned that overwhelms my heart to this day. And so, during this spontaneous pilgrimage on this auspicious and special day (14th April 2000, when my first film Alai Payuthey released), I surrender and show gratitude for all the blessings that can neither be explained nor justified. Thank you, and guide me.”
As Madhavan shared in his post, his debut film, Mani Ratnam's Alai Payuthey (2000), marked the beginning of a career that has spanned a wide range of roles, from his iconic part in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to standout performances in 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, and the critically praised Shaitaan.
Looking ahead, Madhavan is set to deliver another powerful performance as Advocate Neville McKinley in Kesari Chapter 2, the spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Kesari. The film is adapted from The Case That Shook The Empire, a book by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, focusing on C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 is set to release on April 18.