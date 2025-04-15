Madhavan marks 25 years in cinema with heartfelt gratitude and a spiritual pilgrimage

He wrote, “25 glorious, wonderful, rewarding, and blessed years as a film actor… Journeys beyond my wildest dreams, with ecstasy and agony as constant companions, yet with all the love earned that overwhelms my heart to this day. And so, during this spontaneous pilgrimage on this auspicious and special day (14th April 2000, when my first film Alai Payuthey released), I surrender and show gratitude for all the blessings that can neither be explained nor justified. Thank you, and guide me.”

As Madhavan shared in his post, his debut film, Mani Ratnam's Alai Payuthey (2000), marked the beginning of a career that has spanned a wide range of roles, from his iconic part in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to standout performances in 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, and the critically praised Shaitaan.