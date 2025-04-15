British actress Emma Watson teaches us what girl power stands for!

Before she was a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador or a leading voice in sustainable fashion, Emma Watson was the bright, brave girl who brought Hermione Granger to life. But over the years, she’s proven that her influence goes far beyond the screen. Emma didn’t just play a powerful character, she became one in real life. Thorough grace, grit and unapologetic advocacy, she’s shown an entire generation what girl power really means.
Smart is strong
Emma has always embraced her intellect, graduating from Brown University while balancing a global acting career. She proved you don’t have to choose between being artistic and academic, famous and focused. Her message? Intelligence isn’t just powerful, it’s beautiful.
Speak up, even if your voice shakes
One of Emma’s most iconic moments was her 2014 ‘HeForShe’ speech at the UN. Nervous but determined, she stood before the world and called for gender equality, not just for women, but for everyone. It was vulnerable, powerful and honest. Through it, she reminder us, your voice is your strongest tool. Use it.
Feminism isn’t a dirty word
Emma helped make feminism feel accessible and relevant, especially to younger audiences. She reframed it as not a fight against men, but a movement towards equality, full stop. Her interviews, book club (our Shared Shelf) and projects like the #HeForShe campaign made the word feminism empowering again.
Care about what you wear
Girl power to Emma isn’t just about words, its about choices. She’s used fashion as a platform to promote sustainable and ethical clothing. Whether she’s walking the red carpet to curating a conscious wardrobe, she’s showing that style can be thoughtful and that activism can look fabulous.
Take up space, with kindness
Emma’s brand of girl power isn’t loud and flashy. It’s thoughtful, grounded and has a sort of quiet kindness around it. She leads with empathy, listens more than she speaks and isn’t afraid to say ‘I’m still learning ’. She uses the very qualities women are often belittled for nowadays and uses that as her strength. She’s not trying to be perfect, she’s trying to be real and we are so here for it.