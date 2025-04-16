Changubhala to Prema Velluva: Nutana Mohan’s voice continues to captivate

Have you ever imagined the face behind the enchanting voice in songs like Aakaasamlona, Changubhala, Bhalegundhi Baala, Soggade, and Baguntundhi Nuvvu Navvithe? Meet Nutana Mohan. Just like her melodies, she exudes a calm charisma and quiet strength. This talented Tollywood playback singer recently teamed up with Sid Sriram for the trending romantic number Prema Velluva from Nani’s HIT 3. In a candid conversation with CE, Nutana opens up about her journey, her musical roots, her soulful versatility, and the magic that shapes her music.

Excerpts

You lent your voice to the beautiful melody Prema Velluva from HIT 3, which is currently trending. How did it feel to sing this song?

It was magical! Mickey J Meyer sir composed such a soothing, romantic tune — I loved every second of recording it. My portion is the main hook line, and I recorded so many harmonies and layers just for that. The moment we wrapped it up, I knew it would sound absolutely mellifluous. And when it reached millions of hearts... I was overjoyed. Moments like these make everything worth it.

How did your journey in music begin? Was there a turning point when you knew this was your calling?

It all began when I was 12. My mom noticed something special in my voice and made a bold move — she shifted us from Khammam to Hyderabad so I could pursue music. I wasn’t that into it at first, but she believed in me. Just two years later, I took part in Padutha Teeyaga at 15, reached the finals, and won five ‘Best of the Episode’ awards in different genres. That experience was my first taste of real success — it lit a spark in me. From then on, I practiced on my own. Slowly, I began blending my voice into film songs... and here I am today, by the grace of my Krishna Kannayya, my parents, grandparents, and my gurus.

You’ve worked with amazing artists, including your recent hit with Sid Sriram. Do you have a favourite collaborator?

Every artist brings something unique. I don’t have just one favourite — I love working with people who are passionate, detail-oriented, and genuinely care about the art. That kind of energy is infectious. When we vibe creatively and have fun while recording, the music just flows beautifully. I’m always excited to collaborate with more amazing artists and explore new musical dimensions.

Are there any moments in your journey that have stayed with you? What are your dreams for the future?

One memory that really moved me was when a woman told me she was going through an extremely difficult pregnancy, and the only thing that gave her peace was my voice in Changubhala. I was in tears. What more could an artiste ask for? In the future, I want to create more independent music — songs that heal, uplift, and bring joy. I dream of working with legends like AR Rahman sir and Anirudh sir. I’ve also composed and written songs myself, ranging from devotional to romantic. Independent music is a deeply fulfilling journey for me, and I’d love for you to listen to it! Beyond all this, I love teaching. I’ve been teaching music online since 2014 and continue with all my heart. It’s my way of giving back to the art that has given me so much.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be?

A scientist, probably! I’ve always loved science. But I also have this big dream of becoming a business entrepreneur one day — and I will.

How important is it for singers to be on social media?

Social media is helpful — it lets us connect with more people and showcase our talent. But it shouldn’t take over your life. Focusing too much on likes and numbers can lead to burnout or even depression. I post when I feel like it. If I’m tired or lazy, I just don’t. I prefer living in the real world, not just the reel one. What keeps me grounded through all of life’s chaos is my dearest Krishna. And I’m so grateful for my incredible family — my strong, beautiful mom, my sweet little sister, my loving grandparents, my cool, modern mom-in-law, and especially, my husband. He supports me unconditionally and is truly my backbone.

What has singing taught you about life?

Singing requires patience and persistence. I often focus on what I haven’t mastered yet and practice until I improve. It’s taught me that nothing truly valuable comes without effort. Music has instilled in me the value of dedication — and that lesson carries over into every part of my life.

(Story by Vennapusala Ramya)