Ratna Pathak Shah on Chatgpt: 'Where will you find a heart in it?'

In a world full of performers, true actors — those who mold themselves into roles with soul and purpose — are rare. Among that rare league stands a name admired not just for talent, but for the integrity she brings to her craft. You’ve seen her in Idhar Udhar, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Kapoor & Sons, Thappad, and Dhak Dhak. Yes, the legendary Ratna Pathak Shah. At the FICCI FLO Hyderabad event ‘Crafting Characters, Shaping Stories’ — which celebrated Dokra art from Adilabad — she brought her presence and powerful voice. In a post-event conversation with CE, she reflected on her creative process, shared her love for Hyderabad, and more.

What are your thoughts on Hyderabad?

It’s one of my favourite cities. I’ve been here many times. In fact, my first two films were shot here. I’ve been visiting since 1982… actually, even earlier, when I was a child. I love the city, the people, and the food. Even as a vegetarian, I find the cuisine absolutely delicious. I also really like the way the culture here has developed, taking influences from all over the country. A mix of languages eventually culminated into this gorgeous thing called Dakhni! It’s the most sweet-sounding and affectionate way to address others.

You’ve portrayed a wide range of characters, from strong-willed women to comedic roles. How do you approach preparing for such diverse characters?

I read the script many times. I believe that most of what an actor needs to understand a role is already in the script — if it’s a good one. It’s almost like being a detective: you find clues scattered throughout the script that reveal what your character is thinking, feeling, and how they behave. It gives you insight into their story, their situation, their past, and even a glimpse of what their future might look like.

Then there’s your own imagination and observation. An actor’s work isn’t confined to a single project — each role is a culmination of everything you’ve learned and absorbed throughout your life. The script is, of course, the focal point, but so many other elements come into play. All of who you are — emotionally and intellectually — becomes part of the process. And that’s what makes it so fascinating.

What are three qualities of a good actor?

Empathy, imagination, and a willingness to commit to what the character may have experienced — while connecting it to what you’ve known in your own life — are essential.

It’s also important to have control over your body and voice — these are the two primary tools you use to communicate. Your body should be expressive, flexible, and strong. But it doesn’t need to be beautiful in the conventional sense. An expressive body is always beautiful because you are not just looking at the body but you are able to see what is beyond that. That, to me, is where true beauty lies. The same goes for the voice. It’s an incredibly powerful instrument for conveying emotions and ideas. That’s why speech must be clear and precise.

You spoke about the importance of the script. With the advent of ChatGPT, people are able to write and generate text in no time. What are your thoughts on this?

Well, I may not know much about the latest technologies or how extensively writers are using them, but I just can’t imagine ChatGPT replacing the human mind. I’m not ready to bow down to it yet. Just look at the human mind, the depth of human experience, and the richness of human emotion… the heart! Where will you find a heart in ChatGPT? It doesn’t laugh, it doesn’t cry. So how can it ever take over?

What is your advice to all the young women out there?

Well, this isn’t just for women—it’s for all human beings: Cultivate empathy for others and take a genuine interest in how someone else is doing. Don’t become so focused on yourself that you always assume you’re right. The world is a deeply complex and interesting place, and we shouldn’t reduce it to crazy divisions like ‘you’ and ‘me’ or ‘us’ and ‘them’. How can we build a society like this?

What has acting taught you about life?

That human beings are capable of almost anything — beauty and ugliness in equal measure. It’s important to identify and accept these within yourself, so you can become a better human being at the end of the day.