Karan Johar finally breaks silence on the reason behind his drastic weight loss

Director Karan Johar has finally talked about his recent weight loss that had drawn significant attention as well as some apprehension among his fans. The director, who was already open about his body dysmorphia issues, stunned many with his sudden physical change.

Karan Johar responds to concern over dramatic weight loss

In an Instagram Live on April 17, Karan comforted his fans regarding his health telling them, “I’m in the pink of my health. I’ve never been better.” He then exposed the reason for his altered look, saying, “It started with me discovering that I needed to correct my blood levels.”

Although he admitted being on medication, presently the director laid stress on the fact that weight loss was most effectively done with dietary modifications. He revealed having taken to a strict diet of eating one meal a day. Apart from this, the My Name Is Khan maker has also incorporated exercises like playing paddleball and swimming into his lifestyle to augment his health path.

Does Karan Johar eat one meal a day?

Karan emphasised that his makeover was driven by concerns for his health and achieved with rational means. He also made recommendations to his fans urging them to eat smartly and sensibly avoiding indulgence.

Earlier this year at the IIFA Digital Awards, Karan had hinted at his weight loss by saying, “It's about being healthy—eating right exercising and doing your best to feel good.” When asked for his exact routine then he jokingly replied, “If I share that I'll be giving away my secret.”

His newfound openness follows rumors that some had speculated about the use of weight loss medication. The director has, however, flatly dismissed such allegations insisting that his achievement stems from an untiring emphasis on nutrition and fitness.