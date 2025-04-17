Nandini Gupta: I can represent the spirit and essence of India to the world

Hailing from Kota in Rajasthan with big dreams, Nandini Gupta has always drawn inspiration from the world around her. Her fascination with Miss World began when actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the crown — an iconic moment that sparked a desire in her to follow a similar path. Now, as Miss India, Nandini is set to represent the nation at the 72nd Miss World pageant, which will be hosted right here in Telangana. With determination and grace, she has prepared herself for this prestigious platform. In an exclusive one-on-one conversation, she opens up about her journey, aspirations, and what it means to wear the crown.

Have you always dreamt of being Miss World?

Oh yes! My dream began when I was just 10 years old. I was watching Devdas on TV and saw Aishwarya. I asked my mother, ‘Who is she?’ She told me, ‘She’s Miss World, Nannu’.(That’s what she calls me). Then I asked, ‘How do you become Miss World, Mumma?’ She explained, ‘You represent your state, and from there, you go on to represent India at Miss World’. And I just said, ‘I want to do that’. That moment planted the seed. At first, I thought pageantry was just about standing in a gown with perfect hair and makeup. But with time, I realised it’s so much more — it’s about how you carry yourself, how you carry others with grace, and how your purpose defines your beauty. One thing I’ve learned is that having a beautiful face isn’t enough — you need to have a beautiful purpose. That purpose defines strength. And today, I take immense pride in representing the strength of every Indian citizen on the Miss World stage.

Tell us about your journey to becoming Miss India and your preparations for Miss World.

The preparation is intense — every day I’m working hard, ticking off goals and deadlines. It’s been a transformative experience. Looking back at my 19-year-old self and comparing it to who I am now at 21, I feel like I’ve gone through a 360-degree transformation. From the way I speak and think, to how I sit and carry myself — everything has evolved. Earlier, I used to think like a girl. Today, I think like a woman. And with that growth, I believe I can beautifully represent the spirit and essence of India to the world.

What challenges have you faced along this journey?

One of my biggest struggles was with language. My first language is Hindi, my second is Hadoti, a dialect from Kota, and English was my third. I never imagined how important English would be. I wasn’t the kind of student who participated in debates or public speaking. Pageantry changed that for me. During Miss India, I carefully observed the other contestants — how they spoke, presented themselves, and expressed their ideas. I started evolving. I used to be scared of holding a mic, and now I hold it with the same confidence as I do my makeup brush!

How has your personality evolved?

I’ve grown so much, not just in mindset but as a person. Yet, the one thing that has always remained constant are my values. I was born on farmland, and no matter where I go — whether it’s a movie set, a ramp walk, or a spotlight — my roots keep me grounded. My foundation is as firm as the soil I was raised on. Nandini might evolve as a person, but my character and values will always stay the same.

If you win the 72nd Miss World title, how would you contribute to the country?

I believe change starts in small, individual places — with people building their own stories. If I become Miss World, I would use the platform to champion ‘Ekta’, my project dedicated to empowering differently-abled individuals. My dream is to bring this project to a global stage. The cause is so much greater than me, and I truly believe that somewhere in the world, someone is waiting for me. They may not know me yet, but I hope to reach them and make a difference. They don’t need my help — I want to empower them.

How important is self-love for women, in your view?

Self-love is everything. And if you want to understand it, come to Hyderabad — this city is filled with love. But as women, what we truly need is to believe in ourselves, love who we are, and nurture that before loving anyone else. I learned this from my mother. She always said, ‘I love myself more than anyone’. That’s what taught me the importance of confidence and inner strength. Loving yourself is how you shape your future every day.

How would you represent Telangana in your Miss World journey?

In India, we don’t just pass down jewels — we pass down stories, culture, and traditions. That’s the true inheritance I want to bring to the world stage. Representing Telangana, I want to highlight its warmth, hospitality, and progressive spirit. It’s a beautiful blend of modernity and tradition, with diversity in language, food, and people. If I can carry even 1% of that richness to the Miss World platform, I believe I’ll be doing justice.

What are you most looking forward to during the Miss World celebrations?

I can’t wait to explore! I’m excited to visit Yadagirigutta temple, Buddhavanam, Ramoji Film City, Charminar, Golconda Fort, Falaknuma Palace, and Chowmahalla Palace. Even though I’ve been to Hyderabad for work, this will be my first time truly experiencing the city’s beauty and culture. And of course — I love Telugu cinema!

What outfit are you most excited to wear?

Definitely a Gadwal saree! Sarees are my absolute favourite, and I can’t wait to wear one that represents the elegance and craftsmanship of Telangana.

Who has inspired you the most?

My inspiration keeps evolving. It started with Aishwarya Rai, followed by Priyanka Chopra, Sini Shetty, Manasa Varanasi from Hyderabad, and Manushi Chhillar. I admire how each of them carries themselves — with confidence, grace, and intelligence. What I love most is their open thought process. If I can be even 1% of what they are, that would make a meaningful difference.

What has kept you motivated throughout your journey?

My project, Ekta, has been my constant source of motivation. Everywhere I went, I met people who didn’t judge me for my looks or fame — they saw me as a human being. Some couldn’t see, hear, or speak, but they still recognised something in me that I hadn’t fully seen in myself yet. They cherished me, and that love gave me peace and strength. They saw the winner in me before I ever did.

What message would you give to women everywhere?

Growing up in a farming village, I was often told, ‘Your dreams are too big for someone from here.’ What I learned after becoming Miss India is this — it doesn’t matter where you come from; it matters where you want to go. I want every girl watching me to believe that her background does not define her limits. If I can do it, you can do it too.