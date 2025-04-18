Actress Nidhhi Agerwal talks about ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, her experience working with Pawan Kalyan and more
In the world of cinema, where many have a head start, there are some who find their own path, step by step. Nidhhi Agerwal is one such name. With no film background, she is carving her space in the world of cinema with passion, patience, and perseverance.
Nidhhi Agerwal on her journey in cinema, starring in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ and more
Born in Hyderabad and raised in Bengaluru, Nidhhi made her debut with the Hindi film Munna Michael opposite Tiger Shroff, a performance that won her a best female debut award. Since then, she has become a known face in Telugu and Tamil films, embracing diverse roles.
Now, she’s back in the spotlight with Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a grand period drama where she stars alongside actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. In a candid conversation with Indulge, Nidhhi opens up about her journey so far, her inspiration, and the kind of projects she wants to take up.
Excerpts:
How was it working in Hari Hara Veera Mallu?
I’ve always dreamt of being part of a period film, something epic and grand in scale. That dream finally came true with Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Another long-cherished wish was to work with Pawan Kalyan sir, and that too has been fulfilled now. A tremendous amount of effort goes into creating something of this magnitude — from building elaborate sets and curating costumes to in-depth research and intricate background work.
Could you take us through your character and share how you prepared for the role?
I play the character of Panchami, and it’s very different from anything I’ve done before. What really excited me was how well the role is written. The team did an amazing job in shaping my look. They wanted everything to be perfect, we had multiple look tests, and every day, it would take almost three hours to get into character with the makeup, outfits, and especially the jewellery which was so intricate and heavy that I couldn’t even rest properly between shots. It was physically challenging, but I won’t complain because I truly enjoyed the process.
How was it working with the legendary Pawan Kalyan?
We began shooting for the film before he became the Deputy CM, so I witnessed that significant milestone in his political journey. He’s incredibly passionate about cinema, the country, and public service. What stood out to me was his drive; he doesn’t just talk about change, he works towards it. He’s confident, charismatic, and remarkably well-read. From literature and poetry to politics and culture, he can talk about almost anything. It was truly inspiring to be around him.
What’s your connection with Hyderabad?
My mother is from Hyderabad, so I’ve always had a deep and genuine connection with the city. Since I was also born here, it naturally became both my janmabhoomi and karmabhoomi. I have beautiful memories of spending summer vacations at my nani’s place. Though I began my career with a Hindi film, I always wanted to work in Telugu cinema. While we grew up talking in Hindi, I was surrounded by Telugu-speaking people at the start of my career. That helped me pick up the language initially just by listening. But now, I’ve started taking formal Telugu classes.
What have been some of your biggest learnings so far, as an artiste?
There are so many. I can literally write a book about it (laughs). This journey taught me how to be patient Hari Hara Veera Mallu specifically, made me wait for so long. I used to be a very impatient person. But I have now learnt how important it is to believe in yourself. I don’t come from a film background. The only way for me to enter the industry was through a beauty pageant, something I did in 2014, and that’s how I tried to figure my way out, and entered the industry.
You signed Hari Hara Veera Mallu before the lockdown and stayed committed despite delays, taking up only Raja Saab in between. How do you stay motivated during such long, uncertain phases?
I am naturally very motivated, sometimes to the point where it’s hard to slow down. I always feel the need to stay productive, so dealing with delays was definitely challenging. As an artiste, when you hold a project close to your heart, you tend to put everything else on hold. People kept asking why I was waiting, but this film just felt right. At the end of the day, it was about tuning off the extra noise and trusting my gut feeling.
The life of an actor comes with its share of highs and lows. How do you personally deal with negativity or trolling, especially in the digital space?
I take everything with a pinch of salt, even compliments. While I genuinely appreciate kind words, I don’t let them get to my head. I am quite critical of myself and prefer to view my work objectively and practically. I actually welcome positive criticism; it helps me grow. But if I sense that someone is being unnecessarily harsh or just trying to pull me down, I don’t let it affect me. I try to stay positive and focus on what truly matters. At the end of the day, it’s up to you, what you choose to focus on. And there’s always something good to hold on to.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu releases on May 9.
