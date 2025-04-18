Actress Nidhhi Agerwal talks about ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, her experience working with Pawan Kalyan and more

Born in Hyderabad and raised in Bengaluru, Nidhhi made her debut with the Hindi film Munna Michael opposite Tiger Shroff, a performance that won her a best female debut award. Since then, she has become a known face in Telugu and Tamil films, embracing diverse roles.

Now, she’s back in the spotlight with Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a grand period drama where she stars alongside actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. In a candid conversation with Indulge, Nidhhi opens up about her journey so far, her inspiration, and the kind of projects she wants to take up.

Excerpts: