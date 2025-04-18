Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted with Rasha Thadani at IPL match

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, was spotted recently watching the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17. His outing to the big sporting event, however, made headlines as much for who he was seen with; and that was actor Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon.

Ibrahim on his rumoured relationship with Palak Tiwari

This public outing with Rasha has set off the rumour mill, especially following Ibrahim’s latest denial of romance with Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari. During a recent interview, Ibrahim dismissed the speculations surrounding Palak, saying, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all.”

During the IPL game, Rasha and Ibrahim were spotted watching the match from the VIP enclosure with Veer Pahariya. Rasha was chic in his white jacket, while Ibrahim wore a black t-shirt and jeans.