Actor Kristen Stewart ties knot with fiancée Dylan Meyer at an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles

Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer have officially tied the knot on the Easter weekend! The couple exchanged vows at an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, as per reports. Their family and close friends, including actor-friend Ashley Benson, attended the intimate gathering. The couple obtained their marriage license earlier in the week, which finally paved the way for their nuptials.
The photos show the couple sharing a tender kiss, before exchanging vows and slipping rings onto each other's fingers. While Kristen sported a ivory and gold two-piece set that was cool and chic, Dylan donned a sheer white shirt and gold shirt matching the vibe of her favourite person.
Kristen and Dylan got engaged in November 2021, and have been together for several years. The couple first met on a movie set but reconnected at a friend's birthday party many years later. Rumours about their romance started going around sometime around August 2019, and the Twilight actor revealed her excitement to get engaged during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
"I feel so lucky," Stewart gushed during an interview in November 2021. "I'm so happy. I'm so stoked."
In the lead-up to her wedding, the Panic Room actor shared her vision for the day with Stern. She wanted the food to be "on point" and was keen on playing "the hits" during the celebration. Kristen also expressed her desire for celebrity chef Guy Fieri to officiate the ceremony and mentioned she wanted to wear Levi's with a "faux tuxedo T-shirt" for the occasion.
However, her main focus was spending time with loved ones.
Once, on another show, Kristen had said she wanted a low-key celebration.
"I want to stay home. Like, I want to be in LA so everyone can come."
"And, I want it to be pretty chill. Like, I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. Like, we're just going to, like, stand and, like, do vows and f--king party after."
"It's kind of just a great excuse to, like, get together and say, like, 'I love you.'"
Dylan Meyer, daughter of screenwriter and director Nicholas Meyer, is an American actor screenwriter and film producer. Her screenwriting credits include XOXO (2016) and Moxie (2021).
As an actress, Dylan appeared in the short films Death and Return of Superman (2011), Wrestling Isn't Wrestling (2015), and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer (2015). She wrote episodes of the sci-fi series Miss 2059. Dylan also wrote the short film Loose Ends.
She co-wrote and executive produced the 2016 Netflix movie XOXO, starring Sarah Hyland. In 2019, she wrote, directed and co-produced her own short film Rock Bottom, which went on to win the Best Short award at the 2019 Chattanooga Film Festival. She adapted the Jennifer Mathieu novel alongside Tamara Chestna into the script for the film Moxie starring Amy Poehler for Netflix (2021).
In February 2025, principal photography has begun on Dylan's directorial feature length debut, The Wrong Girls, from a script she co-wrote and a cast containing Kristen Stewart, Seth Rogen and LaKeith Stanfield, amongst others. Meyer is also a producer on the film.