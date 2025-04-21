Actor Kristen Stewart ties knot with fiancée Dylan Meyer at an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles

How Kristen Stewart wanted her wedding to be

In the lead-up to her wedding, the Panic Room actor shared her vision for the day with Stern. She wanted the food to be "on point" and was keen on playing "the hits" during the celebration. Kristen also expressed her desire for celebrity chef Guy Fieri to officiate the ceremony and mentioned she wanted to wear Levi's with a "faux tuxedo T-shirt" for the occasion.

However, her main focus was spending time with loved ones.

Once, on another show, Kristen had said she wanted a low-key celebration.

"I want to stay home. Like, I want to be in LA so everyone can come."

"And, I want it to be pretty chill. Like, I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. Like, we're just going to, like, stand and, like, do vows and f--king party after."

"It's kind of just a great excuse to, like, get together and say, like, 'I love you.'"

Who is Dylan Meyer?

Dylan Meyer, daughter of screenwriter and director Nicholas Meyer, is an American actor screenwriter and film producer. Her screenwriting credits include XOXO (2016) and Moxie (2021).

As an actress, Dylan appeared in the short films Death and Return of Superman (2011), Wrestling Isn't Wrestling (2015), and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer (2015). She wrote episodes of the sci-fi series Miss 2059. Dylan also wrote the short film Loose Ends.