Aishwarya Rai celebrates 18 years with Abhishek Bachchan, posts candid picture with Aaradhya

The post arrives at a time when rumours surrounding the couple’s relationship had begun circulating online. Without addressing the noise directly, Aishwarya’s subtle gesture was enough to quiet the speculation. The couple who tied the knot on April 20, 2007, has remained one of Bollywood’s most talked-about pairs. Aaradhya was born in 2011 and over the years, the family has mostly maintained a low profile, choosing to keep their personal moments private.

While Aishwarya hasn’t officially announced her next film project, she was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II, where her performance received critical acclaim. Recently, behind-the-scenes pictures from an ad shoot sparked talk of her possible appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — a platform where she has consistently turned heads with her iconic looks.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan is busy with a series of upcoming releases. He was last seen in Be Happy, a father-daughter drama directed by Remo D’Souza, which premiered on Prime Video. His next film, Housefull 5, is set to release on June 6 and features a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez