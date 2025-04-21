R. Madhavan praises Kesari 2 director Karan Tyagi for drawing out his best performance

Actor R. Madhavan has penned a warm message of appreciation for Kesari: Chapter 2 director Karan Singh Tyagi, lauding the debutant filmmaker for his dedication and guidance throughout the shoot.

Taking to social media on the occasion of Karan's birthday, Madhavan shared candid behind-the-scenes images from the set of the historical drama and praised the director’s integrity, talent and perseverance. In his post, Madhavan described Karan as “the most sincere, hard-working, honest and talented first-time director” he has had the privilege of working with.

“Thank you for all the love, for taking care of me, and for motivating me to give my best,” the actor wrote. “Your hard work was exemplary and you more than deserve all the recognition and goodwill that’s coming your way.”

Production house Dharma Productions also joined in the celebration by sharing a short video montage capturing moments of Karan directing cast and crew on set. “To the storyteller who made history roar again — Happy birthday, @karanstyagi!” read their caption.

About the movie

Kesari: Chapter 2 is inspired by The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film revisits a pivotal moment in colonial India, centred around the lawyer and freedom fighter C. Sankaran Nair and the events following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film also features Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. Released in cinemas on 18 April 2025, it marks Karan Singh Tyagi’s entry into feature filmmaking.

Before making his foray into cinema, Karan had a successful legal career. A graduate of Harvard Law School, he holds memberships with both the New York State Bar and the Bar Council of India. His résumé includes stints at leading law firms in Paris and New York, before turning his focus to storytelling and cinema.