Actress Priyanka Setia takes us through her prep for her role in horror series Khauf

Actor Priyanka Setia has many facets, and writing is one of them. Priyanka, who left a lucrative career as a flight attendant in an international airlines to follow her passion in acting, wrote the series Khalbali Records and a short film, Anarkali, which is yet not out. Now, Priyanka, who has acted in several projects including Sacred Games, Guilty Minds, The Office, Rudra and Aranyak, is back on the screen as Reema in the horror series Khauf that’s streaming on Prime Video.

Priyanka Setia opens up on working in Khauf

What got you interested in Khauf?

I got a call from Casting Bay, and they wanted me to read a part. When I got to know that it is written by Smita Singh, I was very interested because I know what kind of a writer she is. That audition part couldn’t make it to the series, but that audition part that was written and given to me was so beautiful. It explained the pain this pregnant person, Reema, was going through and how she is scared, but also she cannot go out because there is something in the hostel and she needs medical help.

What is your role all about and how you prepared for it?

For every actor in this series, it was a very, very challenging part that they had to enact. Because they deal with layers. Every character has its own trauma, and own journey. We are a sum of all that is happening to us, all the experiences. So, all of their traumas, their weaknesses were very tough for everyone. I don't know how much of the story I can reveal, but these girls have done something in the hostel, which they're guilty of. And they know why is this spirit there. They know what has happened, that they think and the whole beautiful part of it, because they feel guilty towards it, they can't even tell it to anybody.

So mentally, it was very exhausting. And I think for everybody, it was an exhausting series to take emotionally and mentally, because it's not just you getting ready and going and telling your lines. It was quite tough, quite challenging.