‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ star Shubhangi Atre’s ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, dies

Shubhangi Atre has opted not to make any public statements at this time, asking for space as she processes her feelings
Television actor Shubhangi Atre is mourning the loss of her ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, who recently passed away after a long battle with illness. Piyush, a digital marketing professional, passed in Indore just a few days ago due to complications related to his liver. He was only in his early 40s.

Piyush Poorey had been battling liver cirrhosis and was hospitalised recently

Piyush had been struggling with liver cirrhosis and had been hospitalised not long ago. Sources have confirmed that Piyush had been unwell for quite some time and was undergoing treatment before his condition worsened. While the exact date of his passing hasn’t been officially released, reports suggest he died over the weekend.

Shubhangi and their daughter, Ashi, were notified right away. Although she is deeply grieving, the actor reportedly returned to filming her television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shortly after the news. The couple had separated in 2022 and finalised their divorce earlier this year.

The couple had separated in 2022 and finalised their divorce earlier this year

Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey were married for nearly 19 years before their separation in 2022, with their divorce officially finalised in February 2025. They tied the knot in 2003 in Indore and welcomed their daughter, Ashi, in 2005. Shubhangi had previously shared her reluctance to divorce for the sake of their child, but ultimately made the difficult decision.

Shubhangi has opted not to make any public statements at this time, asking for space as she processes her feelings, stated sources. Their daughter Ashi is currently studying abroad while Shubhangi manages her work commitments.

