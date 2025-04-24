Life is the greatest motivator: Rhea Chakraborty

She is known for her ability to play complex characters with layered emotions on screen, evoking in your mind an interesting set of perspectives. You’ve seen her in Jalebi, Half Girlfriend, Bank Chor and more. Indeed, actress and VJ Rhea Chakraborty has made quite a mark in the Bollywood industry. At the annual Teach for Change fundraiser — which brought together 42 celebrities on the ramp to support education for underprivileged children — Rhea was the stunning showstopper. After the event, she candidly conversed with CE about her lifestyle, fashion choices and perspectives on life.

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her life and career

Speaking about her experience at the show, Rhea says, “It was an absolutely humbling experience walking as the showstopper for the Teach For Change annual fundraiser. I have seen Lakshmi Manchu’s dedication to the cause and have been very inspired by her. To see her curate this entire experience for the benefit of the children was humbling. I really enjoyed the process and the synergy backstage. We felt united in a cause, and that was beautiful.”

Rhea looked absolutely stunning in an outfit designed by Swathi Veldandi. The actress praises the designer, expressing, “Swathi did a stellar job creating diverse outfits for so many celebrities. We also wore absolutely beautiful pieces from Aabharanam Jewellers, and I believe these embodied some sort of freedom and liberation, which is what we want to give the kids as well.”

Known to be extremely fashionable, the actress shares what her usual fashion choices are. “My day-to-day fashion choices are the oversized clothes from my own brand, Chapter 2. I just love being comfortable. In fact, I forgot what wearing skinny jeans feels like anymore! I really enjoy comfortable clothes — comfort is my fashion,” she reveals.

But Rhea isn’t just an actress fashionista; she is also a fitness enthusiast with a penchant for good workout sessions. She says, “I love to do yoga and enjoy working out. Moving your body every day is really important, and if I get a chance to practice a sport once a day or at least a couple of times a week, I believe that I’ve had a successful week in terms of fitness.”

While fitness is key, what you put into your body determines how healthy you will be. Well, this VJ swears by ghar ka khana. “No one can put on weight by eating simple food prepared at home. Dal, chawal, sabzi, and roti are dishes I really enjoy. Occasionally, I indulge in a vada pav, sev puri, and stuff like that. I am a huge chaat fan and dosa fan,” she happily shares.

Running your own company is never an easy road, requiring quiet dedication, patience, and strategy. But above all, it requires discipline, which Rhea is no stranger to. “I am in the office from 10 am to 5 pm every day, running Chapter 2 with my brother, Showik. I really enjoy building and creating my own brand — it has kept me occupied,” she adds.

Everyone has hobbies or a to-do list for when they’re free and relaxing, and for this diva, it’s no different. She shares what she does in her downtime, saying, “I read a book, watch a show, and catch up on something cool. I spend time with friends and just stay at home doing something cosy and sweet, with good food and good people around.”

Speaking about her love for Hyderabad and what she likes about the city, she shares, “I love this city, its people, their warmth, the food, and just the overall vibe. Hyderabad is one of my favourite cities in India.”

When asked if she will be working in any Tollywood films, she notes, “Well, I don’t know. We can never predict destiny. If it’s meant to be, it will be.”

Each individual has a source of inspiration they rely on. But who inspires Rhea? “My mom — she is the epitome of grace and kindness, and I wish to be more like her,” she states.

Speaking about what keeps her going at work, the actress says, “I think life is the biggest motivator. It’s just fun to create new things, experience new things, and feel emotions — it’s a beautiful thing to experience life itself.”

Such deep perspectives perhaps come from hard times, which are aplenty in everyone’s lives. Rhea is honest about the instances that tested her. She reveals, “I’ve felt like giving up many times, but the desire to keep going is far greater than the urge to quit.”

Now, Rhea has set her sights on greater success. She explains, “Success is the freedom to choose the kind of work you do, the people you want to work with, and the freedom to choose when and how to work. As of now, my focus is on Chapter 2, and I am truly humbled by all the love coming my way. Hopefully, fingers crossed, there will be other great things lined up for the future.”

Story by Shreya Veronica