Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp instantly approved of Millie Bobby Brown’s relationship with Jake Bongiovi

Noah Schnapp is getting candid about his feelings towards his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown’s now-husband, Jake Bongiovi — and it’s all positive. The actor, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix series, revealed that he instantly approved of Jake Bongiovi, calling him the first of Brown’s partners that truly got his stamp of approval.
During a recent interview at the Broadway premiere of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Noah shared rare personal insights into Brown’s love life, emphasising the strength of their off-screen friendship and how that has made him protective of her over the years. He goes on to say that he’s been very cautious about the guys she has dated but changed his mind when Jake came into the picture.
“I’ve been very hard on the guys she’s dated. And then Jake came along and I was like ‘You know what? I approved, ’ Schnapp says Bongiovi was the first where he was okay with a long-term relationship, which eventually did happen, so yay!
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, began dating in 2021 and quickly became one of Gen Z’s most talked-about celebrity couples. They got engaged in April 2023 and by May 2024, they were officially married. The couple later held a second wedding in October 2024, surrounded by friends and family.
Noah’s approval carries special weight, given his longstanding friendship wih Brown. The two first met on the set of Stranger Things as teenagers and have grown together in the public eye. Their bond has always been a fan favourite. Their connection runs so deep that in a 2022 interview, Brown and Schnapp revealed they made a light-hearted pact to marry each other platonically if both were single at 40. The pact, of course, is no longer relevant but we’re fully here for this thriving friendship.