Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp instantly approved of Millie Bobby Brown’s relationship with Jake Bongiovi

During a recent interview at the Broadway premiere of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Noah shared rare personal insights into Brown’s love life, emphasising the strength of their off-screen friendship and how that has made him protective of her over the years. He goes on to say that he’s been very cautious about the guys she has dated but changed his mind when Jake came into the picture.

“I’ve been very hard on the guys she’s dated. And then Jake came along and I was like ‘You know what? I approved, ’ Schnapp says Bongiovi was the first where he was okay with a long-term relationship, which eventually did happen, so yay!