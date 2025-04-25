Actors Nussrat Jahan and Yash Daasguptaa take us through their latest film Aarii as they flaunt two exclusive summer party looks for Indulge

A

Yash: This film has been our brainchild, from the beginning. We were a part of it right from the time of inception.

Nussrat: Once Sentimentaaal released, I kept asking Yash, “What’s next?” He takes his own sweet time to come to a solution to what can be more appealing to the audience and he did take a lot of time to think of a story. And then he came up with the simplest of stories and said, “I’m going to make a film on a relationship between parents and their children, and most importantly, between mother and son.” There’s no one on earth who cannot relate to a mother-child bond. It’s something so celestially beautiful and Yash wanted to capture that tale on screen.

Yash: It’s a tribute to all the mothers who have been there for us, supported us, blessed us, took all the troubles for us. This film is way more personal than professional for me and for her (Nussrat). Of course, there’s a commercial aspect to filmmaking, but for us, it also has a predominantly emotional aspect.