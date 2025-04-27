Justin Bieber’s grandfather, Bruce Dale, passes away aged 80

The Bieber family is grappling with a profound loss. Bruce Dale, the grandfather of pop superstar Justin Bieber, peacefully passed away at the age of 80 on April 24 at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth in Ontario, Canada.
Justin took to Instagram to express his feelings in a touching tribute. He shared a nostalgic photo from 2009, reminiscing about the joyful times they spent together, especially how he would charmingly convince his grandfather to spend his USD 20 weekly allowance on snacks during hockey games. "Papa, I always took all ur money lol," Justin wrote, recalling the corn nuts, Skittles, and slush puppies that filled their Friday nights.
Justin didn’t just focus on the sweet memories; he also highlighted his grandfather’s spirited nature at hockey games, playfully mentioning how Dale would openly heckle the referees. "My grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know they were being pieces of s--ts," he affectionately noted, capturing the humour and passion that characterised Dale’s personality.
Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, also shared her condolences, posting a simple yet heartfelt message on her Instagram Story, “Love you Grandpa Bruce.”
The couple’s tributes were met with an outpouring of love and support from fans around the globe. Bruce Dale, who made an appearance in Justin’s 2011 documentary Never Say Never, was a significant supporter of his grandson’s journey to fame. His passing comes at a challenging time for Justin, who is already dealing with personal and health issues.