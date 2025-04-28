The Family Man writer Suman Kumar shares his future plans

From a well-paid IT professional to a stand-up comedian, and now a renowned writer with successful works like The Family Man, Farzi, Guns & Gulaabs, and his own directorial venture Raghu Thatha, Suman Kumar has done some incredible work!

Suman Kumar's upcoming line of work

Credited with writing some of the best series in India, his journey is one of versatility and creative evolution.

One of his most anticipated upcoming works is The Family Man Season 3, where he has not only contributed as a writer but also directed a couple of episodes. He expressed his excitement about the project, saying he can’t wait for it to be released.

When asked about his views on writing for OTT platforms versus traditional cinema, Suman shares, “Long form story-telling gives you more elbow room; to explore sub-plots and characters in more detail (as compared to a feature film)”. Despite this creative freedom, he is also actively planning and in discussions with studios for a number of feature film projects.

In addition to screenwriting and directing, Suman is working on a book series, further showcasing his storytelling ambition. Having started his career as a stand-up comedian, he also hinted at returning to his comedic roots with a stand-up special currently in the works.