The Family Man writer Suman Kumar shares his future plans

From a well-paid IT professional to a stand-up comedian, and now a renowned writer with successful works like The Family Man, Farzi, Guns & Gulaabs, and his own directorial venture Raghu Thatha, Suman Kumar has done some incredible work!
Credited with writing some of the best series in India, his journey is one of versatility and creative evolution.
One of his most anticipated upcoming works is The Family Man Season 3, where he has not only contributed as a writer but also directed a couple of episodes. He expressed his excitement about the project, saying he can’t wait for it to be released.
When asked about his views on writing for OTT platforms versus traditional cinema, Suman shares, “Long form story-telling gives you more elbow room; to explore sub-plots and characters in more detail (as compared to a feature film)”. Despite this creative freedom, he is also actively planning and in discussions with studios for a number of feature film projects.
In addition to screenwriting and directing, Suman is working on a book series, further showcasing his storytelling ambition. Having started his career as a stand-up comedian, he also hinted at returning to his comedic roots with a stand-up special currently in the works.
Suman's storytelling is deeply rooted in character-driven narratives and fresh, intriguing plots that aim to resonate with audiences. Suman adds, “Inspired by the success of culturally rooted stories like Kantara and the traction it gained, I am excited to go back to my roots to dig out stories."
With a hunger for telling meaningful and original stories, and shaped by his upbringing in a small town, Suman brings a unique perspective and deep insight into the complexities of human life. As he continues to deliver engaging, impactful content across various mediums, Kumar shares that he is also working on his Hindi directorial debut.