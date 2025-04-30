Karisma Kapoor shares a heartwarming memory of her first dance with grandfather Raj Kapoor

Interestingly, Karisma shared a deep bond with her grandfather from a very young age. According to Ritu Nanda’s book Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman, when Karisma was born, the entire Kapoor family rushed to the hospital—except Raj Kapoor. He had reportedly joked that he would only visit if the newborn had blue eyes, like his own. Remarkably, Karisma was born with blue eyes, bringing great joy to the showman, who then became one of her biggest supporters.

On the professional front, Karisma is gearing up for her return to the screen in the crime drama series Brown. In the show, she plays Rita Brown, a detective and recovering alcoholic tasked with investigating the murder of a young woman from a prominent family.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series features a stellar ensemble cast including Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, Meghna Malik, Jisshu Sengupta, K.K. Raina, Ajinkya Deo, Aniruddh Roy, Shatrughan Kumar, and Kiara Sadh. Brown is produced by Rithika Rajachandran and Satrajit Sen and is said to be adapted from Abheek Barua’s 2016 novel City of Death.

Speaking about her character, Karisma described Rita Brown as “unique and multifaceted,” hinting at a complex and compelling role that fans can look forward to.