After his world tour, Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme diagnosis

A growing number of celebrities, including Justin Bieber and Avril Lavigne, have publicly spoken about their own battles with the disease, increasing the awareness of how serious and complicated it can be. Lyme disease is transmitted through the bite of infected ticks. The bacterial infection can cause a wide range of symptoms from flu-like fatigue and joint pain to more intense complications involving the nervous system, if left untreated.

Despite dealing with these health challenges, the singer didn’t cancel a single. He revealed that some nights were tougher than others, but being on stage gave him the mental strength he needed to keep going.

In sharing his story, he hopes to bring more awareness to those struggling. While he has made it clear that sympathy is not what he was looking for, it’s what he received in a wave of support from fans, praising his honesty and resilience.

Timberlake also used the moment to thank his fans, family and his tour crew for standing by him during this difficult phase of his life. He expressed gratitude for their encouragement and patience, acknowledging that it helped him get through some of the hardest nights.