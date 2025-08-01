Shah Rukh Khan wins his 1st National Award for Jawan; the actor takes to social media to show gratitude

'Jawan' Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Award. On Friday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took to their X and shared the news. Vikrant Massey was also feted with the honour for this work in the surprise hit, 12th Fail, alongside. This marks SRK’s first National Award in 33 years of his career, and also makes him the first Khan to receive the Best actor honour.
The actor who made his debut with Deewana, and went on to do anti-hero roles in Baazigar and Darr before he established himself as the eternal King of Romance with modern Hindi classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In the past couple of years, the actor seems to have changed his trajectory, and is concentrating more on the action genre considering his recent releases of Pathaan and Jawan.
After the win, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to post a video. The actor was seen with an injured hand. SRK was reported to have suffered an injury to his muscles on the sets of his upcoming film ‘King’. The actor, who was last seen in Dunki, was rushed to the USA for treatment. He left the shoot of King mid-way, and is reported to have taken a month-long break from the film’s shoot.
He said in the video, “I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour..." He further mentioned, as he expressed his gratitude to Atlee, the director of Jawan, “Atlee sir, this is like you say mass. I want to thank my team and management which works tirelessly with me. They bear with me my eccentricities and impatience and give me their full attention and make me look much better than I am, like even now in this video. This award without perseverance and love would not be possible at all. Thank you so much for everything you do. My wife and kids who over the last few years give me so much more love and care as if I'm the kid in the house and want only the best for me”.
The actor is currently in the USA undergoing treatment for an injury to his arm.
