‘For me, the race is just a day to celebrate,’ says Saiyami Kher, the actress and athlete
As the saying goes, ‘Once a sportsperson, always a sportsperson,’ and Saiyami Kher lives by it. What began as a professional career in badminton has grown into a passion for endurance racing—alongside her thriving film journey. While acting fulfils her creatively, it’s the races that give her a real high. Not surprising thus that she has become the first Indian female actor to complete the Ironman 70.3 twice — this time on a course in Sweden that was eight times tougher. Despite multiple challenges, she beat her own record by 32 minutes!
Even with intense training, Saiyami ensures it doesn’t interfere with her work. Known for Ghoomer, Mirzya, and 8 A.M. Metro, she is currently seen in Special Ops 2. In a candid chat with Indulge, Saiyami talks about the highs of racing, the challenges of being a woman athlete, and how her sports discipline shapes her life on and off the set.
Excerpts from our conversation with Saiyami Kher
How was your experience different this time?
It was incredible because I didn’t realise what I’d signed up for. The race was around eight times tougher, and I was on the last day of my period, so I was super stressed about that as well. The elevation on the bike last time was 110 meters, and this time, it was 820 meters. I hate doing hills, so I already challenged myself by choosing this route. Despite that, finishing 32 minutes faster felt like a great win.
Your training in India must have been very different from Sweden in terms of terrain and temperature. How did you manage that?
We were training through the Mumbai summer, while the race was in cold weather in Sweden. There’s no real way to prepare for the weather, to be honest. But training in such harsh conditions — especially the heat, which I don’t like—helped me. It made the race day easier. In terms of terrain, Mumbai roads aren’t cycle-friendly, nor is the traffic, so it’s hard to train outdoors. I would go to Nasik—where my parents live—whenever I had time and just made do with what I had.
You finished this race on the last day of your period. How did you manage the hormonal changes during training?
I have PCOS, so it’s difficult to predict my cycle. I signed up hoping I wouldn’t get my period, and luckily, it happened to be the last day. Women don’t get enough credit for functioning normally through their periods. I train through mine — except the first day which is really bad, I don’t take time off. In fact, exercising actually eases the pain and makes me feel better. I used to play professional badminton when I was younger, and match days would often coincide with my period. Energy levels do drop, but you just learn to deal with it.
Why did you think of doing the Ironman 70.3 triathlon a second time?
For me, the race is just a day to celebrate. It’s like a nice holiday—I go, race, and come back. But it’s also about the six to eight months of training that come before, where every day feels like a small win.
Do you think endurance sports have influenced the kind of roles you’re offered in films?
Not directly, but my sporting background has helped. For instance, Balki sir gave me Ghoomer because of it. That said, as an actor, I want to do diverse roles — whether it’s a poet in 8 A.M. Metro or a housemaker in Choked. The biggest compliment an actor can get is going unrecognised. I want people to say, ‘oh, we didn’t see the same person we saw in Choked’.
Is Saiyami on set different from Saiyami on race day or during training?
Not at all—I’m the same person. That sporting discipline has rubbed off on my work. Being on time for a shoot feels completely normal to me, even if it means waking up at 4 am. Most actors don’t operate like that, but for me, it’s second nature.
Shooting often involves an erratic lifestyle—night shoots, early mornings. How do you take care of your body?
I try to listen to my body and get as much rest as I can. It’s become oddly cool to say ‘I don’t sleep’, but I think that’s just silly. Even during night shoots, I make sure I get my 7–8 hours of sleep during the day. If you don’t rest, your body will burn out.
How was your experience in Special Ops 2?
I shot Special Ops a long time ago—maybe two-and-a-half-year back. We filmed in some amazing locations and there were cool action sequences, which I loved. Working with Neeraj is always a treat—he’s sorted, non-filmy, and very straightforward.
What’s your take on the sports landscape in India beyond cricket?
Cricket has been the most popular sport in India for generations, but there’s a slow shift happening. Players like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have made badminton aspirational. We’re also seeing progress in sports like shooting and weightlifting. That said, change is still too slow. I hope authorities start investing more money in other sports. We can’t expect medals at the Olympics without putting in the effort 20 years earlier. Infrastructure and funding are key.
What’s on your playlist during training? Do you listen to your own songs or Bollywood tracks?
Unfortunately, you’re not allowed to listen to music during Ironman races for safety reasons—which was a big blow for me because I love music while running. My playlist usually includes a lot of old Hindi songs, and I really enjoy the work of composers like Amit Trivedi and Shantanu Moitra. It’s not high-tempo, but for slow long runs, it’s just the kind of company I enjoy.
What’s in store for you?
There are actually a few films lined up in the next few months. The producers have not announced them yet, but I’m excited to start shooting. On the personal front, I want to take my family for a trip this year. If the dates line up, I’ll probably spend my Diwali in Italy, and maybe even do a marathon there.