National Film Award 2025: Bollywood stars on their dream-come-true moment

Actors Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey, who bagged top honours at the 71st National Film Awards on Friday, expressed gratitude over receiving the recognition for the first time.

2025 National Film awards: Who won and what it means

Rani won Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, while Shah Rukh Khan and Massey shared Best Actor for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was also named Best Feature Film. “I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award... this award is also a validation of my 30-year body of work,” said the actress. Vikrant called it a “dream-come-true moment”, adding, “It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan.”

Vidhu said, “Winning the National Award is a moment of immense pride... a huge congratulations to Vikrant for his win and for embodying the spirit of the film.”