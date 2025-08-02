National Film Award 2025: Bollywood stars on their dream-come-true moment

Actors Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey, who bagged top honours at the 71st National Film Awards on Friday, expressed gratitude over receiving the recognition for the first time.
Rani won Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, while Shah Rukh Khan and Massey shared Best Actor for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was also named Best Feature Film. “I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award... this award is also a validation of my 30-year body of work,” said the actress. Vikrant called it a “dream-come-true moment”, adding, “It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan.”
Vidhu said, “Winning the National Award is a moment of immense pride... a huge congratulations to Vikrant for his win and for embodying the spirit of the film.”
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and Best Choreography (Vaibhavi Merchant for Dhindhora Baaje). “I’m ecstatic... I’m grateful to the jury,” said director Karan Johar, who now has three consecutive wins after Shershaah (2022) and Brahmastra (2023). Ranveer Singh posted: “Feeling proud, feeling blessed, and feeling grateful.”
Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, won for promoting national, social and environmental values, along with awards in make-up and costume design. Meghna said, “There’s serenity in me... I know how much my parents, particularly my father, were missing this (National award) for me.”
Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said he was honoured by the multiple wins, including awards for Animal, Jawan, and Aatmapamphlet. “It’s a moment of immense pride... each recognition reflects the dedication and creative spirit of our teams,” Bhushan said. Co-producer Aanand L Rai said, “To see Ashish win the National Award for Best Debut Director for Aatmapamphlet is joy in its purest form.”
Sanya Malhotra-starrer Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery won Best Hindi Film. Director Yashowardan Mishra said, “I feel I’m living a dream, and I’m going to wake up and all this will vanish.” Sanya added, “This recognition encourages me to continue choosing meaningful cinema.” Sudipto Sen won Best Director for The Kerala Story, which also bagged Best Cinematography. “We expected The Kerala Story to get the National award... but my winning the award was unexpected,” said Sudipto.
