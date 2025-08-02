Vivian Dsena returns to TV: Opens up about industry challenges and changing trends

Actor Vivian Dsena is making a major comeback in the television industry. The actor who was last seen in the reality TV show BigBoss 18 where he was the runner up will be seen collaborating with actor-producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Vivian Dsena marks his return to television and shares insights on the industry

The actor who is known for his power-packed performances in TV series like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon had taken a break from the acting career. However, recent reports suggest that he is all set to make a much-anticipated comeback with exciting new roles in television.

Vivian in an interview speaking about his return to the small screen said, “I was waiting for the right project. Main abhi issi koshish mein laga hoon that TV and OTT par kuch zabardast ho. I want to make a meaningful comeback so my audience enjoys it. I know how they love to see me.”

A speculation around the collaboration surfaced on the internet, and Vivian commenting on their meet-ups added saying, “I have been meeting Ravie on and off, so I feel that is the reason that the news is everywhere. I will not deny it, but things are not yet finalised as a lot of narrations and meetings are happening.”

The actor also opened up about the current scenario of the actors in the TV industry and how they are known by their viewers. He said, “A film actor is known by last Friday and TV actors are known by last show. Evaluating TV shows and actors is not wrong; that’s the way it should be, but kahin na kahin kuch galat hua tabhi shows do-teen mahine mein bandh ho rahe! (sic)”

The actor spoke candidly about the importance of alignment between content and casting, emphasising that one cannot expect an amateur to deliver like a seasoned performer. Having been part of the industry on and off, he has observed the noticeable gap between the quality of content and the performances of actors over the years. Reflecting on his journey, he shared, “I’ve been around for 18 years, ups and downs come in everyone’s life, whether it’s in television or any other industry. It’s all part and parcel of the job.”