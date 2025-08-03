Florence Pugh and Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole might be engaged, as per reports

Florence Pugh has kept her personal life under wraps. Although Florence’s relationship with Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole is hardly a secret. Reports suggest Florence and Finn might be engaged! Florence and Finn were co-stars in Midsommar (2019), but it was not until late 2024 that their romance started making news.

Florence Pugh is reportedly engaged to Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole

Florence and Finn have never made any public appearances together but have been seen out and about for errands. According to a report from an Irish outlet the couple are engaged. “Finn and Florence have been in a bubble, getting to know each other away from the spotlight,” a source reportedly told the publication. “They are both committed to their careers but have found something special between them.”

Finn Cole, who’s best known for playing Michael Gray on the hit British show Peaky Blinders, appeared at the Thunderbolts premiere alongside Pugh’s family, and also shared highlights from the night on Instagram. Florence replied to the post with a "melting face" emoji.