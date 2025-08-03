Tamil actor and comedian Madhan Bob dies at 71

Notable actor and comedian Madhan Bob passed away at his Chennai residence after battling cancer, according to reports. Madhan Bob was known for his TV judge role on Sun TV comedy show Asathapovadhu Yaaru and serials.

Madhan Bob, a celebrated Tamil actor and comedian, passed away at the age of 71 from cancer, reports suggest

Prabhu Deva, who shared the screen with Madhan shared a photo on X and wrote, "We shared the screen, and his presence always brought joy to the set. Cheerful, kind, and full of humour he made everyone feel happy around him. Heartfelt condolences to his family. He’ll always be remembered."

Prabhu Deva and Madhan worked together in movies like Kadhala Kadhala, Pennin Manathai Thottu, Manadhai Thirudivittai and Suyamvaram, among others.

Madhan Bob, whose real name is Krishnamurthy, is the eighth child in his family. But his family called him Madhan to distinguish him from his uncle.

Madhan, who has a wife Susheela and two children, died at his Adyar residence. His son is named Archith and daughter is Janani.

Madhan played many noteworthy roles, such as Diamond Babu in the film Thenali, and Manager Sundaresan in Friends. But he was also a musician. Growing up, he taught himself how to play a bulbul tarang that he picked up at a local exhibition. Later, he cajoled his parents into buying him a guitar.

But before he became an actor and comedian, Madhan did several stints, once as a medical representative and then as a sales officer for some time. He later quit his job as a sales officer to find opportunities in the music industry.