Brock Lesnar shocks WWE fans with explosive SummerSlam return

The moment was cinematic. Cena had just reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Championship in a hard-hitting street fight against Cody Rhodes. As Cena soaked in the love, he was slapped with Lesnar’s theme music blaring through the arena. Cue chaos.

Lesnar entered, glared and delivered an emphatic F-5 to Cena, slamming the door on any sentimental goodbyes. If this is Cena’s retirement year, Lesnar made sure it won’t be a quiet ride off into the sunset.

At 48, Lesnar remains one of WWE’s most dominant figures, a former UFC fighter, a seven-time WWE Champion and a man so intense he’s still billed as The Beast Incarnate. But this return wasn’t just about a dramatic pop, it came clouded by controversy. Lesnar was identified earlier this year in amended legal filings connected to a lawsuit involving McMahon and former employee Janel Grant. Lesnar has not been named a defendant in the case and WWE has largely sidestepped questions about the ongoing legal matter.