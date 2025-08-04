Deepika Padukone’s recent reel becomes the most-watched video with more than 1.9 billion views

Almost every other celebrity does endorsements and brand ads; however, very rarely does their commercial work receive the kind of attention Deepika Padukone's recent commercial for a hotel chain did. Deepika Padukone's latest reel crossed 1.9 billion views on Instagram, making it the most-watched reel on the platform, which is no small feat.
The commercial for the popular Hilton hotel chain features a montage of Deepika's stay at the hotel, during which she lounges by the pool, takes a meeting, gets ready for a red carpet and even attends a major event!
Deepika has 80 million followers in the world, and her films have viewers across South East Asia and beyond. It also helps that she has been a global celebrity for many years and is often seen in the front row at major fashion events overseas.
Not to mention, Deepika just became the first Indian actress to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was recently nominated to have her own star at the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame, by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, in the class of 2026, Motion Pictures Category.
Deepika Padukone found a spot in this class along with industry colleagues like Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci and several other celebrities.
