Deepika Padukone’s recent reel becomes the most-watched video with more than 1.9 billion views

Deepika has 80 million followers in the world, and her films have viewers across South East Asia and beyond. It also helps that she has been a global celebrity for many years and is often seen in the front row at major fashion events overseas.

Not to mention, Deepika just became the first Indian actress to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was recently nominated to have her own star at the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame, by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, in the class of 2026, Motion Pictures Category.

Deepika Padukone found a spot in this class along with industry colleagues like Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci and several other celebrities.