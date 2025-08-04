Meet Karishma Kotak — the actor who got proposed to live by WCL co-owner Harshit Tomar

Live on TV, in a dreamy, unexpected moment, model-turned-actor Karishma Kotak was proposed to by Harshit Tomar, co-owner of the World Championship of Legends (WCL). Known for her charm as a longtime cricket field host, this time she stole the spotlight for a different reason and fans across social media are absolutely loving it.

Harshit Tomar’s surprise proposal to Karishma Kotak sends the internet into an awe

The after-match moment of the WCL 2025 final sparked a light-hearted romantic ending at Edgbaston. The atmosphere turned magical when an unexpected marriage proposal took center stage, creating a moment fans won’t soon forget. Harshit was quick to turn on his charming mode and became cheeky with the host Karishma.

During the interview, as Karishma asked Harshit about his thoughts on the match and his plans afterward, she tossed in saying, “How are you gonna celebrate today?”

In a heartfelt response the singer and co-owner Harshit replied, “Well, once this is over, probably I’m going to propose to you,” leaving Karishma and the fans everywhere, stunned and delighted. She blushingly responded, “Oh my God!” as he concluded the clip with a playful “take care!” The video of this quickly took traction on the internet and fans across the country pitched in their awe-filled responses.