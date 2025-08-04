Rihanna’s cult-fave beauty line is finally coming to India

And if glowing skin is more your vibe than full glam? Rihanna’s got you there too. Fenty Skin is coming to India is alongside its makeup sister, bringing clean, vegan, multitasking skincare that’s perfect for all skin types, including ours. Think gentle cleansers, juicy toners and moisturisers that are light enough for Indian humidity but rich enough to give you that glow.

The best part? No more international shipping, no more customs drama, no more ‘can you bring me this from the US?’ texts. Fenty is now a short drive (or scroll) away. Whether you’re in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai or Delhi-NCR— this beauty drop is for everyone.

From bold pigments to skin-first simplicity, Fenty is bringing global beauty energy to Indian shelves. And honestly? We’re more than ready.