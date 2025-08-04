Rihanna’s cult-fave beauty line is finally coming to India

You’ve stalked their page. You’ve drooled over their swatches. You’ve begged friends abroad to bring them back. Well, guess what? They’re finally coming to your makeup shelf.
Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin —Rihanna’s globally adored, game-changing beauty brands are officially launching in India on August 7. The full range will be available both in-store and online via Sephora, Tira and across 50+ locations in 16 cities, thanks to a massive retail partnership with Reliance Retail and LUXASIA. Yes, it’s happening. And no, this isn’t a drill.
Since launching in 2017, Fenty Beauty has been more than just another celeb line. Rihanna entered the beauty world like she enters stage, bold, confident and ready to change the game. With 50+ foundation shades (and now, even more), she flipped the script on what ‘inclusive beauty’ actually means. Every undertone, every skin tone, every texture — Fenty was built to celebrate you.
But it’s not just the shade range that made it a global obsession. The products work. From the cult-favourite Pro Filt’r foundation to the blinding Killawatt highlighter, buttery Gloss Bombs and long-wear liners, every item is designed to deliver top-tier performance with a cool, unfussy attitude.
And if glowing skin is more your vibe than full glam? Rihanna’s got you there too. Fenty Skin is coming to India is alongside its makeup sister, bringing clean, vegan, multitasking skincare that’s perfect for all skin types, including ours. Think gentle cleansers, juicy toners and moisturisers that are light enough for Indian humidity but rich enough to give you that glow.
The best part? No more international shipping, no more customs drama, no more ‘can you bring me this from the US?’ texts. Fenty is now a short drive (or scroll) away. Whether you’re in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai or Delhi-NCR— this beauty drop is for everyone.
From bold pigments to skin-first simplicity, Fenty is bringing global beauty energy to Indian shelves. And honestly? We’re more than ready.