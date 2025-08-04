Celebs

Soulja Boy arrested on suspicion of weapons charge during a traffic stop

Rapper Soulja Boy has been arrested In LA hours after his 35th Birthday Bash
Soulja Boy was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Soulja Boy, 35, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was a passenger during a traffic stop at 2:35 a.m., police said, and was arrested. Way was booked into jail in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division a little after 6 a.m., according to the sheriff department’s inmate database.

Why was Soulja Boy arrested?

Additional information on what prompted the stop and who else was in the vehicle was not immediately available, police said.

A representative for Way did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

The rapper was recently ordered to pay more $4 million in damages in April after being found liable for sexually assaulting and physically and emotionally abusing a former assistant.

The Chicago hip-hop artist is best known for his 2007 single “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and brought him a Grammy nomination for best rap song.

He was one of the first prominent artistes to utilize the internet, particularly YouTube and MySpace, to promote his music and build a large following.

