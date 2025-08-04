Soulja Boy arrested on suspicion of weapons charge during a traffic stop

Soulja Boy was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Soulja Boy, 35, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was a passenger during a traffic stop at 2:35 a.m., police said, and was arrested. Way was booked into jail in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division a little after 6 a.m., according to the sheriff department’s inmate database.

Why was Soulja Boy arrested?

Additional information on what prompted the stop and who else was in the vehicle was not immediately available, police said.

A representative for Way did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

The rapper was recently ordered to pay more $4 million in damages in April after being found liable for sexually assaulting and physically and emotionally abusing a former assistant.