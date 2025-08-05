Hrithik Roshan applauds mom Pinky Roshan’s ‘Aavan Jaavan’ moves

Celebs

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan expressed admiration for his mother, Pinky Roshan, after she learned the hook step of his new song Aaavan jaavan from the actor's upcoming film War 2.

The song, featuring Roshan alongside Kiara Advani, has become a chartbuster, and the actor posted a video of his mother learning the hook step with friends and praised his mother's enthusiasm on Instagram.

‘Mama, you are amazing! I love you,’ Roshan wrote in the caption.

‘You know the song is a chartbuster when your mom spends a day learning the hook and looks a million bucks while doing it!’ he added.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to his 2019 hit War and shows his character of Kabir Dhaliwal, tackling a new threat.

The film also stars Jr NTR as the antagonist and is set to release in theatres on August 14.

