Stolen watches of Keanu Reeves to be returned by Chilean Police

A luxury Rolex watch that belongs to actor Keanu Reeves is now back in safe hands. The engraved watch was one of six stolen from his home in Los Angeles in December 2023. All six are now with the Chilean police and will be handed over to the FBI.
One of the watches is a Rolex Submariner which costs at least $9,500. The total value of the stolen watches is said to be around $125,000. Reeves had identified them as his. He had reported them stolen during a break-in at his house last year.
Police in Chile found the watches during a raid in Santiago in December 2024. At the time, they also found stolen phones, handbags, and cars. One man was arrested. Officials said this case was part of a larger investigation involving South American gangs who break into expensive homes in the US. The FBI is also involved.
There’s a small but interesting detail on the back of Reeves’ Rolex. It reads: “The John Wick Five – Thank You – JW4 – 2021.” It seems to be a gift, most likely from Reeves himself. He has been known to give luxury watches to his stunt team. A stuntman once posted a photo of a similar watch on Instagram and called it the “best wrap gift ever.”
Chilean police are still trying to find out if Keanu’s robbery is connected to other high-profile break-ins in the US. In early 2025, seven Chilean nationals were charged in the US for robbing homes of famous athletes like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Sadly, this isn’t the first time Keanu’s home has been targeted. In 2014, two women broke in on separate days. In one case, Reeves was home while the woman wandered around the house. She was taken to a medical facility. A few days later, another woman used his pool before police arrived. Reeves has not made any public comment about the return of the watches. But fans who follow his movies or his quiet acts of kindness might not be surprised.
