Stolen watches of Keanu Reeves to be returned by Chilean Police

A luxury Rolex watch that belongs to actor Keanu Reeves is now back in safe hands. The engraved watch was one of six stolen from his home in Los Angeles in December 2023. All six are now with the Chilean police and will be handed over to the FBI.

Keanu Reeves' missing Rolex set for FBI handover

One of the watches is a Rolex Submariner which costs at least $9,500. The total value of the stolen watches is said to be around $125,000. Reeves had identified them as his. He had reported them stolen during a break-in at his house last year.