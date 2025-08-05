Sydney Sweeney hits karaoke with Euphoria cast amid backlash

Sydney, though missing from some of the early photos, made her grand entrance in a short clip where she joined Maude and Hunter onstage. The trio sang an energetic rendition of What’s Up, with Sydney smiling ear to ear, clearly leaning into the moment. No stress, no drama, just great vocals (well, karaoke-level vocals) and even greater energy.

For the night out, the fashion was relaxed and effortlessly cool. Hunter kept it casual in jeans and a tank top, while Sydney and Maude went for easy dresses that matched the laid-back mood.

The outing couldn’t have come at a more fitting time. Sydney has been at the centre of an internet firestorm over a cheeky ad campaign celebrating her ‘great jeans.’ Critics online accused the campaign of being overly sexualised and tone-deaf. But if Sydney’s Saturday night karaoke session says anything, it’s that she’s not letting the keyboard warriors get her down.

While fans are still waiting (and waiting) for Euphoria season 3, this little cast reunion gave the internet something else to talk about, something with a lot less controversy and a lot more karaoke.

Because sometimes the only response to internet outrage is: ‘Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah… I said hey… what’s going on?’