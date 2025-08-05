Tamannaah Bhatia swears by this unusual pimple remedy

Tamannaah Bhatia has an unusual hack to fight off pimples that may have some scientific evidence to back it. In a recent interview, the 35-year-old Stree 2 actress stated, "Pimple hack? Spit. Saliva. It works. I mean, the morning spit."

Tamannah Bhatia uses morning spit to cure pimples

Tamannah said: "Because it's scientific, right? Like when you wake up in the morning, basically, your mouth has enough antibacterial elements. I’m no doctor, but this is what I understand. It’s a personal hack. I believe there’s science to it." she remarked.

"Your body has already created a lot of antibacterial elements in your mouth when you wake up. Because you’ve slept, and now you’re waking up. So your eyes are full of mucus, your nose is full of mucus, and your mouth has been battling all the bacteria through the night since you haven’t brushed your teeth yet. And if you use that spit, it dries up the pimple immediately if it's not cystic," she added.

Tamannaah may not be too far from the truth. Does saliva really work to cure acne or pimples? Yes and no.

One 2025 NIH study collected saliva samples from people at different times of the day (morning, afternoon, and evening). The researchers tested these samples in the lab to see how well they stopped acne bacteria from growing.

It found that human saliva was able to kill or stop the growth of acne-causing bacteria, but afternoon saliva samples worked best.