Wrapping up Border 2 shoot, Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana visits Golden Temple to seek blessings

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for his upcoming film Border 2. After wrapping up the shoot for the war drama, he was seen at the holy shrine along with his co-star Medha Rana, both seeking divine blessings at the beautiful temple.

Varun Dhawan and his co-star Medha Rana visits the iconic Golden Temple to seek blessing for Border 2

The actors have finally wrapped up the shoot for the much-anticipated film Border 2 after an intense and demanding schedule. A recent Instagram post shared by Varun has been making rounds on the internet, showing him and co-star Medha praying at the Golden Temple. In another post, announcing the wrap of the film, Varun wrote, “Satnam Sri Wahe Guru. A journey comes to an end (sic).” and Medha commented saying, “Can’t wait to watch this beautiful journey! Killed it VD (sic).”

The film has explored the real struggles of the Indian Army and the storyline explores the Battle of Saragarhi (1897), where 21 Sikh soldiers bravely defended against thousands of Afghan tribesmen. It is truly a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers.

In another post, filming the behind the scenes alongside the real jawans of the nation, Varun wrote in a post, “BORDER 2 Hamare saare young cadets ke saath knuckle challenge #bts”.