Did Shanaya Kapoor just change her profession to a jewellery designer? Here's what we know

After making her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, opposite Vikrant Massey and Zain Khan Durrani, Shanaya Kapoor has taken on a new exciting project. The young actress took to her official Instagram handle to drop a sneak peek of her life lately.

Did Shanaya Kapoor take up jewellery designing?

The various photos posted by Shanaya on social media hint that she has been spending her time indulging in jewellery designing, which seems to be a much-awaited collaboration. Is she turning designer for a jewellery brand? Or is she co-founding one, we are yet to find out. The post further showed Shanaya getting her makeup and hair done - hinting that she might be shooting for her next project, or is she also turning to be the mus of the jewellery brand? For her downtime, she decided to enjoy some time in the pool.

The post said: "Life lately...Some calm, some chaos, and a little project that’s really close to my heart!! Co-creating something I’ve always loved has been surreal. Can’t wait to share more soon…Sneak peeks in here if you squint!" The post received heart emojis from her mum Maheep Kapoor and bestie Ananya Panday writing, "Shaniiii poopppy miss u".