Did Shanaya Kapoor just change her profession to a jewellery designer? Here's what we know

After making her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, opposite Vikrant Massey and Zain Khan Durrani, Shanaya Kapoor has taken on a new exciting project. The young actress took to her official Instagram handle to drop a sneak peek of her life lately.
The various photos posted by Shanaya on social media hint that she has been spending her time indulging in jewellery designing, which seems to be a much-awaited collaboration. Is she turning designer for a jewellery brand? Or is she co-founding one, we are yet to find out. The post further showed Shanaya getting her makeup and hair done - hinting that she might be shooting for her next project, or is she also turning to be the mus of the jewellery brand? For her downtime, she decided to enjoy some time in the pool.
The post said: "Life lately...Some calm, some chaos, and a little project that’s really close to my heart!! Co-creating something I’ve always loved has been surreal. Can’t wait to share more soon…Sneak peeks in here if you squint!" The post received heart emojis from her mum Maheep Kapoor and bestie Ananya Panday writing, "Shaniiii poopppy miss u".
It will not be clear what Shanaya is up to until she shares it herself. However, it seems that she will make an official announcement soon.
Made under the direction of Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was released on July 11. During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Shanaya had revealed that her parents, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, serve as her most honest critics. She also revealed when she prepped for the movie, and shared rehearsal videos with her father, he used to give her honest feedback, as to where she is going right, and what needs improvement.
Shanaya added that even her mom, whenever she watches any of the former's work, tells that if she would tell Shanaya if something is working out or not. "They’ve always been very honest because they know this industry isn’t forgiving, and that I have to work really hard,” Shanaya concludes.