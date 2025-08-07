Taapsee Pannu and husband Mathias visit women’s NGO, mark a happy ritual

Taapsee Pannu, who married her longtime boyfriend, Danish badminton player Mathias Boe, in 2023 recently visited a women’s organisation they have shared a relationship with for a while. Taapsee and Mathias, who had a court marriage in December and a traditional ceremony in Udaipur in March this year returned to visit women who are part of the Nanhi Kali project.
Tapsee took to social media to share a special moment from their visit. In the video shared by the Khel Khel Mein actress can be seen with a dupatta around her head sitting next to Mathias. The women and younger girls can be seen surrounding the couple and greeting them with garlands. The women also share sweets with Taapsee and Mathias, and Taapsee can also be seen tying something in her dupatta.
“Pyaar , khushiyaan aur aashirwaad 🙏🏽♥️” she captioned her post. In a voiceover, Taapsee explains that this was the first time she and Mathias visited the Nanhi Kali girls after their marriage. So the residents gathered together to welcome her back and decided to mark their visit with a special ritual.
Taapsee has been supporting Nanhi Kali for over five years now, and continues to fund the education of 100 girls, as per reports. In fact, when Taapsee married Mathias, instead of asking for gifts, the couple requested guests to contribute to Project Nanhi Kali.
RJ Abhilash, a close friend of Taapsee, shared this touching gesture during an interview. “We all know the girls supported by Taapsee as Taapsee ke bacche because that’s how she introduces them … always excitedly sharing their milestones and celebrating them as her personal victories. From where I stand, Taapsee & Boe perhaps have access to the choicest of things across the globe. So I am glad that instead of a regular wedding gift, we were able to make the girls at Nanhi Kali feel included in their wedding celebrations and contribute our bit to their vision. Nothing else would have matched up!” he said.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.