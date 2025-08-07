Taapsee Pannu and husband Mathias visit women’s NGO, mark a happy ritual

Taapsee Pannu, who married her longtime boyfriend, Danish badminton player Mathias Boe, in 2023 recently visited a women’s organisation they have shared a relationship with for a while. Taapsee and Mathias, who had a court marriage in December and a traditional ceremony in Udaipur in March this year returned to visit women who are part of the Nanhi Kali project.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias recently visited girls from the Nanhi Kali project

Tapsee took to social media to share a special moment from their visit. In the video shared by the Khel Khel Mein actress can be seen with a dupatta around her head sitting next to Mathias. The women and younger girls can be seen surrounding the couple and greeting them with garlands. The women also share sweets with Taapsee and Mathias, and Taapsee can also be seen tying something in her dupatta.

“Pyaar , khushiyaan aur aashirwaad 🙏🏽♥️” she captioned her post. In a voiceover, Taapsee explains that this was the first time she and Mathias visited the Nanhi Kali girls after their marriage. So the residents gathered together to welcome her back and decided to mark their visit with a special ritual.