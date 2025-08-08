Cassie Ventura posts on Instagram for first time since Diddy trial testimony

Nearly three months after giving birth to her and husband Alex Fine's third baby and testifying at Diddy's trial, Cassie Ventura breaks her social media slumber.

Cassie Ventura posts on Instagram story three months after testifying at Diddy trial

On her Instagram Stories, she re-shared a video of a man taking solemn pauses from dancing from the @momswithplans page. Its caption read: "When your old self slowly starts coming out postpartum."

"Factual. Little by little. lol," Cassie added in the comments.

Cassie Ventura who is now married to her wellness consultant Alex Fine since 2019. The Me & U singer soft-launched her partner Alex a few months after breaking up with Sean Combs. Cassie alleged that after she tried to leave Diddy in September 2018, he raped her, which Diddy's lawyers denied.

In her trial against Diddy in May, she opened up about how she was forced to engage in encounters, known as “freak offs,” but “just didn't feel like I had much of a choice.”

“I just felt pretty horrible about myself. I felt disgusting. I felt humiliated,” Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a federal courtroom in Lower Manhattan, describing how at times Combs’ “eyes go black. The version of him I was in love with was no longer there.”

"Sean controlled a lot of my life," she testified according to media reports, "whether it was career, sex, everything."