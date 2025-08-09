On Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating this auspicious occasion with their siblings. On Saturday, August 9, superstar Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share his annual Rakhi post featuring his sister, Alka Hiranandani.

Akshay Kumar celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Alka Hiranandani

The duo are are seen in his living room, performing the Raksha Bandhan puja. She does his aarti while he sits in front of her with his eyes closed. Alka is wearing a yellow suit and a dupatta over her head, while Akshay donned a blue shirt and black beanie.

On his recent Instagram post, Akshay wrote: "Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you Alka. Happy Rakhi." (Translation: My eyes are closed, so I see our mom. When I open them, I see your smile.")

Someone wrote in the comment section: "Alka di gift mein rowdyrathore2 maang lo!" (Translation: Alka sister, ask him to gift you a sequel to Rowdy Rathore!")

"Line dil ko chhu gayi yaar. Their eternal bond of love," another said. (Translation: "His statement touched my heart. Their eternal bond of love.")

His sister Alka also posted a picture of them hugging and smiling at the camera.

She wrote, "Long live my brother @akshaykumar. Wishing u abundance of health wealth love success, may u always stay protected from every envious evil eyes ….. And may the envelope on my Rakhi Thaali get heavier and heaviest ……….. Happy Raksha Bandhan everyone!")