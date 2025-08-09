Everything to know about Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell

British-Australian actor Dominic Purcell is best known for his role as Lincoln Burros in Prison Break on Fox, which ran from 2005 to 2008 for four seasons before its 2019 revival.

Who is Tish Cyrus's husband Dominic Purcell?

Dominic Purcell is currently married to American manager and film producer Tish Cyrus who has manged Miley and Noah Cyrus from the start of their career.

The Prison Break star was formerly married to Rebecca Williamson, with whom he has four children: daughters Lily-Rose and Audrey and sons Augustus and Joseph. They were together from 1998 until 2008.

Born in England, Dominic moved to Australia at age 2. He first moved to Sydney, Australia, settling first in the beachside suburb of Bondi before moving to the Western Sydney suburb, Penrith. His mother comes from an Irish background and his father is English-Norwegian.

He pursued his early education there, placing his focus on theatre studies as he grew older. In fact, he took classes alongside Hugh Jackman during his time at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts school in Perth.

Australia is where he began surfing from a young age. He was six years old the first time he gave the sport a try.

"I was already hooked before I even started," he said in an interview.