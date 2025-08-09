Everything to know about Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell

British-Australian actor Dominic Purcell is best known for his role as Lincoln Burros in Prison Break on Fox, which ran from 2005 to 2008 for four seasons before its 2019 revival.
Dominic Purcell is currently married to American manager and film producer Tish Cyrus who has manged Miley and Noah Cyrus from the start of their career.
The Prison Break star was formerly married to Rebecca Williamson, with whom he has four children: daughters Lily-Rose and Audrey and sons Augustus and Joseph. They were together from 1998 until 2008.
Born in England, Dominic moved to Australia at age 2. He first moved to Sydney, Australia, settling first in the beachside suburb of Bondi before moving to the Western Sydney suburb, Penrith. His mother comes from an Irish background and his father is English-Norwegian.
He pursued his early education there, placing his focus on theatre studies as he grew older. In fact, he took classes alongside Hugh Jackman during his time at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts school in Perth.
Australia is where he began surfing from a young age. He was six years old the first time he gave the sport a try.
"I was already hooked before I even started," he said in an interview.
In June 2016, Dominic Purcell suffered an injury on the set of Fox's hit drama Prison Break. He shared a bloody photo on Instagram of the aftermath, but he assured fans that he was okay in the caption.
""I'm good. #thanksforsupport … Had a little accident on set. Haha! Back at work asap," he wrote.
"Pays to have a thick skull when an iron bar falls on your #head!! busting it open severely also broke my nose in two places. Haha. I got a free nose job out of it…… Stoked to be alive."
Other than his notable role as Lincoln in Prison Break, Dominic starred as Mick Rory (aka Heat Wave) in The Flash on The CW. He reprised that role in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and Supergirl.
Dominic also appeared in films including 2004's Blade: Trinity and crime-thriller Three-Way that same year.
